Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Receives $142.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Volkswagen from €210.00 ($230.77) to €230.00 ($252.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Volkswagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

VWAGY stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.59. 330,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,877. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.64. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $38.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.49.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

