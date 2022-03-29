Vonovia (VNA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Vonovia (ETR: VNA):

3/28/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €48.00 ($52.75) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/25/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €52.00 ($57.14) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/21/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €65.00 ($71.43) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/21/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €60.00 ($65.93) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/18/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €53.00 ($58.24) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/18/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €67.00 ($73.63) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

3/18/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €69.00 ($75.82) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/18/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €62.00 ($68.13) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/18/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €68.90 ($75.71) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/11/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €53.00 ($58.24) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/9/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €68.90 ($75.71) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/23/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €65.00 ($71.43) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/2/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €60.00 ($65.93) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/1/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €65.00 ($71.43) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/1/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €67.80 ($74.51) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

ETR:VNA traded up €0.24 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €42.92 ($47.16). 1,613,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €46.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of €49.86. Vonovia SE has a 12 month low of €42.27 ($46.45) and a 12 month high of €60.96 ($66.99). The firm has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.73.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

