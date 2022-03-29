voxeljet (VJET) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:VJET opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. voxeljet has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $16.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.27. The stock has a market cap of $29.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in voxeljet stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,565 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.56% of voxeljet worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

voxeljet AG engages in the provision of three-dimensional (3D) printers and provides parts services to industrial and commercial customers. It operates through the Systems and Services segments. The Systems segments focuses on sale, production, and development of 3D printers; and provides consumables, including particulate materials and proprietary chemical binding agents, maintenance contracts, and spare parts.

