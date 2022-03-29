Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is ($0.56). Voyager Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($0.67). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.77. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 190.30% and a negative return on equity of 66.35%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voyager Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.57.

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 4,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $41,076.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robin Swartz sold 4,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $36,583.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,948 shares of company stock valued at $98,067. 25.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 95,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 9,561 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR traded down $0.97 on Monday, hitting $8.47. 917,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.74. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $9.74.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

