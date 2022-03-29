vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.
VTVT stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12. vTv Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79. The company has a market cap of $63.47 million, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of -1.57.
vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.
