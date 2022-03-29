vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

VTVT stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12. vTv Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79. The company has a market cap of $63.47 million, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of -1.57.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTVT. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,627,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 2,235.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 294,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 282,008 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 177,373 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 77.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 151,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

