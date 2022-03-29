W.A.G payment solutions (LON:WPS) PT Lowered to GBX 170 at Morgan Stanley

W.A.G payment solutions (LON:WPS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 170 ($2.23) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Shares of WPS stock opened at GBX 97 ($1.27) on Friday. W.A.G payment solutions has a 1-year low of GBX 80.10 ($1.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 160.45 ($2.10). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 93.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.74. The stock has a market cap of £668.24 million and a P/E ratio of 0.14.
W.A.G payment solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
