W.A.G payment solutions (LON:WPS) PT Lowered to GBX 170 at Morgan Stanley

W.A.G payment solutions (LON:WPS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 170 ($2.23) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of WPS stock opened at GBX 97 ($1.27) on Friday. W.A.G payment solutions has a 1-year low of GBX 80.10 ($1.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 160.45 ($2.10). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 93.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.74. The stock has a market cap of £668.24 million and a P/E ratio of 0.14.

W.A.G payment solutions Company Profile

W.A.G payment solutions plc provides payment solutions in Europe and internationally. Its payment solutions comprise energy payments through pre-pay or post-pay fuel cards and toll payments for fleets of professional transport and forwarding companies. The company also provides mobility solutions, such as tax refund, telematics, smart navigation apps, and other adjacent services.

