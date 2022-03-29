W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,565,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,382,000 after purchasing an additional 58,324 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 33.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 135,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 33,873 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 102.6% in the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 88,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 44,770 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 8.7% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 22,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 23.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 25,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $81.82 on Tuesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.95 and a 12 month high of $83.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.68 and a 200-day moving average of $77.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.057 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 189.24%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WPC. Bank of America raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

