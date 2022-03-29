Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,183 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 71,100 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $14,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 80,401 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,194,000 after buying an additional 8,716 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $738,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 140,819 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 7,582 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,989 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 56.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.15.

WBA stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.26. 173,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,420,217. The company has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.24 and its 200-day moving average is $48.84. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.62 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

