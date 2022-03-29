Warburg Research Analysts Give Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) a €94.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €94.00 ($103.30) price target on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($98.90) price objective on Nemetschek in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €91.00 ($100.00) price objective on Nemetschek in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($115.38) price target on Nemetschek in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays set a €90.00 ($98.90) price target on Nemetschek in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €92.50 ($101.65) price target on Nemetschek in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nemetschek has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €88.28 ($97.01).

NEM stock opened at €85.36 ($93.80) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.80. Nemetschek has a one year low of €53.20 ($58.46) and a one year high of €116.15 ($127.64). The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion and a PE ratio of 79.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €78.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of €91.77.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

