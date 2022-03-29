Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp lessened its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 78,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.75. 19,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,017,255. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $64.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.94 and a 1-year high of $168.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.90.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.47%.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,247 shares of company stock worth $1,601,255. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WM. Erste Group lowered Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.88.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

