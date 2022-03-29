WCM Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 70,579 Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 70,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,624,000. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Beam Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 27.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after buying an additional 12,636 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 44.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,824,000 after buying an additional 93,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.33.

Shares of BEAM stock opened at $59.06 on Tuesday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.78 and a 12-month high of $138.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.39.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.01). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 714.91% and a negative return on equity of 52.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.69) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Beam Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

