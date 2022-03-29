WCM Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,878 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.26% of Timken worth $13,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Timken during the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 267,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,528,000 after purchasing an additional 18,443 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 2,351.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 470,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,595,000 after purchasing an additional 451,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TKR. Bank of America cut shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

Timken stock opened at $61.08 on Tuesday. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $59.20 and a 52 week high of $92.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.66.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.14). Timken had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.05%.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Industries and Process Industries.

