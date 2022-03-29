WCM Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 252,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,992,000. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Health Catalyst as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 8.3% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,509,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 23.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 288,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,448,000 after buying an additional 55,642 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter worth $290,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.5% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 617,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,953,000 after buying an additional 8,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 25.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter.

In other Health Catalyst news, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 4,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $110,283.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 2,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $42,982.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,979 shares of company stock worth $1,633,434. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.39 and a 52-week high of $59.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.01 and a 200-day moving average of $38.78.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $64.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.69.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

