WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases 5,302 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.19% of WEX worth $11,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in WEX by 46.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its stake in WEX by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in WEX by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 7,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in WEX by 20.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in WEX by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on WEX in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on WEX from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.50.

WEX stock opened at $174.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.58. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.01 and a twelve month high of $232.07.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. WEX had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total transaction of $212,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

