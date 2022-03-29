WCM Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

WCM Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,785 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Saia worth $15,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 23.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 827,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,871,000 after buying an additional 157,135 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,022,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,400,000 after buying an additional 115,544 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 1,104.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,516,000 after buying an additional 98,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 102.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,563,000 after buying an additional 71,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 213.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,342,000 after buying an additional 58,223 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $270.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.02 and a fifty-two week high of $365.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $275.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.92.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.23. Saia had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $617.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $161,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total value of $4,346,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,524 shares of company stock valued at $5,623,116 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAIA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Saia from $336.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.00.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

