WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 24,654 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

WCM Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 745,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,654 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 1.00% of Healthcare Services Group worth $13,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 275.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 25.5% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HCSG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.38.

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $17.64 on Tuesday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $32.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.00.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $420.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.01 million. Research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.2113 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 137.10%.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

