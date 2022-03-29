Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Receives $65.14 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.14.

WBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st.

In related news, insider Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $240,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William L. Atwell bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.43 per share, for a total transaction of $133,575.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,595,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1,930.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 538,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,065,000 after acquiring an additional 511,901 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,864,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,170,000 after acquiring an additional 326,552 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 285.1% during the fourth quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 344,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,230,000 after acquiring an additional 254,945 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 505,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,225,000 after acquiring an additional 243,617 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WBS opened at $59.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.32. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 32.29%. The business had revenue of $316.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 36.28%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

