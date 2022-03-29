Welch Group LLC Buys 18,194 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,194 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for 2.2% of Welch Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $37,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 462,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,814,000 after buying an additional 54,406 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 73,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $827,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 40,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.45.

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $131.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,465,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,588,074. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.18 and its 200-day moving average is $129.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $118.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

