Welch Group LLC Buys Shares of 429 Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 35.7% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $748.79.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CHTR opened at $565.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $544.59 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $581.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $647.16.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

