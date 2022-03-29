Welch Group LLC Increases Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Welch Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 683,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,536 shares during the quarter. Southern accounts for 2.7% of Welch Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Welch Group LLC owned 0.06% of Southern worth $46,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $56,871.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,179 shares of company stock worth $10,805,076. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.00. 3,252,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,043,390. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.12 and a twelve month high of $71.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 116.81%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SO. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

