Welch Group LLC Invests $343,000 in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Welch Group LLC bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

TBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $170.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Triumph Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBK opened at $96.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.48. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.01 and a 52 week high of $136.01.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The business had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.82 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 15.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Harrison B. Barnes bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.86 per share, for a total transaction of $94,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.