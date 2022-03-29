Welch Group LLC Makes New Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $1,937,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,321,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,160,000 after purchasing an additional 149,594 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 699,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,765,000 after purchasing an additional 25,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.35.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GILD opened at $59.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.05. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.19 and a 12-month high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 59.23%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

