Welch Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Welch Group LLC decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $68,079.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $508,115.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,161 shares of company stock valued at $927,891 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.93.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $220.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.85 and a 12-month high of $248.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

About Automatic Data Processing (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

