Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL)

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CCL. Argus lowered Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.85.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.93. The stock had a trading volume of 39,633,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,217,457. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.18. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 52.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6142.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.79) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,854,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,340 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth $60,673,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,998 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth $38,878,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 5,557,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.