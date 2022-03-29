Wells Fargo & Company Raises Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Price Target to $27.00

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MNRL. Raymond James raised their price target on Brigham Minerals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Shares of MNRL opened at $24.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. Brigham Minerals has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $28.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.24 and its 200-day moving average is $22.07.

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 50.45%.

In related news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 102,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $2,774,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 780,440 shares of company stock worth $19,456,167. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 72,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 21,274 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 30,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 875.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 214,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 192,184 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 254.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 35,725 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing of a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio includes basins in the United States, consisting of the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

