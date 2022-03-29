Wells Fargo & Company Reaffirms Buy Rating for Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Wells Fargo & Company restated their buy rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $133.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $108.72 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12 month low of $79.81 and a 12 month high of $120.54. The stock has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.90 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 7,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.57, for a total transaction of $795,265.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $2,734,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 261,053 shares of company stock worth $25,240,844. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

