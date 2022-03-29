Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Stock Position Decreased by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,714,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $518,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,705 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 48,672.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 890,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,405,000 after purchasing an additional 888,279 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,973,000 after purchasing an additional 586,098 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 305,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,936,000 after purchasing an additional 152,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 995,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,053,000 after purchasing an additional 132,643 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $42.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.81. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.28 and a 52 week high of $49.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.11.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $765.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.09 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 18.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.53%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WERN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

