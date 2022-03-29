West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “West Japan Railway Company engages in the railway transportation business. Its operating segment consists of Transportation, Sales of Goods and Food Services, Real Estate and Other Businesses. Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail and wholesale shops. Real Estate segment sells and leases properties and manages shopping centers. Other Businesses segment includes hotels, travel agencies, advertising and construction. West Japan Railway Company is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered West Japan Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WJRYY traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.30. 4,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,121. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.36. West Japan Railway has a 12-month low of $39.61 and a 12-month high of $63.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

West Japan Railway Co engages in the railway transportation business. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Distribution, Real Estate, and Other Businesses. The Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. The Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail, and wholesale shops.

