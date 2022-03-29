Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Short Interest Update

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,900 shares, an increase of 140.9% from the February 28th total of 94,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.7 days.
OTCMKTS:WFSTF opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.64. Western Forest Products has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $2.19.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.0079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%.
Western Forest Products Company Profile (Get Rating)
Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.
