Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Short Interest Update

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,900 shares, an increase of 140.9% from the February 28th total of 94,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.7 days.

OTCMKTS:WFSTF opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.64. Western Forest Products has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $2.19.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.0079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WFSTF shares. Raymond James raised shares of Western Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.66.

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

