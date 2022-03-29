Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WLK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Westlake from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Westlake from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Westlake from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Westlake from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Westlake from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Get Westlake alerts:

NYSE WLK opened at $125.15 on Friday. Westlake has a 52-week low of $78.06 and a 52-week high of $127.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.36. Westlake had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Westlake will post 16.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Westlake’s payout ratio is presently 7.64%.

In other Westlake news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 2,730 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $315,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total transaction of $111,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,069 shares of company stock valued at $3,482,202. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 37.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,208,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $383,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,618 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,309,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,530,000 after acquiring an additional 31,476 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,719,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,041,000 after acquiring an additional 62,328 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 90.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,291,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,701,000 after acquiring an additional 612,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,498,000.

About Westlake (Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.