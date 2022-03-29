WHALE (WHALE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $864,001.00

WHALE (WHALE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One WHALE coin can now be bought for about $6.41 or 0.00013504 BTC on exchanges. WHALE has a market cap of $49.36 million and approximately $864,001.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WHALE has traded up 5.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00046900 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,376.37 or 0.07113862 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,404.95 or 0.99880004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00055544 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00046605 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,701,813 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . WHALE’s official website is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

