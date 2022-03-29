Whiteheart (WHITE) Price Hits $271.90

Whiteheart (WHITE) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Whiteheart has a market cap of $2.42 million and $36,279.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Whiteheart has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Whiteheart coin can currently be bought for approximately $271.90 or 0.00574022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Whiteheart alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00046897 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,400.43 or 0.07178778 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,364.75 or 0.99993440 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00056479 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Whiteheart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Whiteheart and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.