Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.55

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.55 and last traded at $13.54, with a volume of 461817 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.

WSR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT from $10.50 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

The company has a market cap of $665.44 million, a P/E ratio of 50.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.48.

Whitestone REIT ( NYSE:WSR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 2.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Whitestone REIT will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.39%.

About Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

