Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Wickes Group (LON:WIX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 320 ($4.19) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Wickes Group from GBX 280 ($3.67) to GBX 290 ($3.80) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.89) target price on shares of Wickes Group in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Wickes Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 354 ($4.64).

LON WIX opened at GBX 184.96 ($2.42) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £480.23 million and a P/E ratio of 9.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 187.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 214.09. Wickes Group has a 12 month low of GBX 148.10 ($1.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 288.40 ($3.78). The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 570.05.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a GBX 8.80 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 5.1%. This is an increase from Wickes Group’s previous dividend of $2.10. Wickes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.80%.

Wickes Group plc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including kitchens, bathrooms, gardens, building supplies, tools and workwear, doors and windows, flooring, tiles, painting and decorating, electrical and hardware, joinery, heating and plumbing, as well as grouting, sealants, and adhesives.

