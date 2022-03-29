Wings (WINGS) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.82 Million

Wings (WINGS) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Wings has a total market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $310.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wings has traded up 36.7% against the dollar. One Wings coin can now be bought for about $0.0182 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wings Profile

Wings is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . The official website for Wings is wings.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Wings Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

