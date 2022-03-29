Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Receives $85.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WGO shares. Citigroup started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. CL King upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Winnebago Industries from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Shares of WGO traded up $2.89 on Friday, reaching $55.68. 6,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,204. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.74. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $51.94 and a 52-week high of $85.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.86.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.20. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.14%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 9.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 14.8% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 68,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Winnebago Industries (Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.