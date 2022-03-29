Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) by 97.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 312,414 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 100.0% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $22.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.56 and its 200-day moving average is $28.96. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.68 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The company had revenue of $635.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.07 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, CEO Brendan Hoffman bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.65 per share, for a total transaction of $108,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 4,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $105,431.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on WWW. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.30.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

