Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Brokerages expect Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) to post $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Woodward’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. Woodward reported earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Woodward will report full-year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WWD shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Truist Financial raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.86.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $8,662,660.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,121,068.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in Woodward in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Woodward in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWD stock traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.38. 559,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,202. Woodward has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $130.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

