Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Price Target Lowered to €49.00 at Morgan Stanley

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from €60.00 ($65.93) to €49.00 ($53.85) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

WRDLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Worldline from €74.00 ($81.32) to €65.00 ($71.43) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Worldline from €78.00 ($85.71) to €64.00 ($70.33) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Worldline in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Worldline stock opened at $21.63 on Monday. Worldline has a 12 month low of $19.98 and a 12 month high of $50.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.14.

Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

