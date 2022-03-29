Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Shares Up 2%

Shares of Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF – Get Rating) shot up 2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.53 and last traded at $1.53. 640 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 9,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92.
Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:XJNGF)
