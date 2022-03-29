XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Shares Gap Up to $3.08

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.08, but opened at $3.45. XOS shares last traded at $3.33, with a volume of 3,332 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised XOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on XOS in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on XOS from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of XOS in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.60.

In other XOS news, CTO Robert Ferber sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $152,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in XOS by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in XOS in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in XOS in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in XOS in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in XOS in the third quarter valued at $69,000. 12.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOS Company Profile (NASDAQ:XOS)

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems primarily for commercial fleets. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

