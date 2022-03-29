XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.70 EPS

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.70, Fidelity Earnings reports. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 28.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. XPeng updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

XPEV stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.11. The company had a trading volume of 587,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,995,406. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of -34.06 and a beta of 6.81. XPeng has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $56.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XPEV shares. Barclays lowered their target price on XPeng from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on XPeng in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.60 price objective for the company. CLSA assumed coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on XPeng from $71.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPeng currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in XPeng by 468.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 6,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

