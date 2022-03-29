XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at Barclays

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 43.75% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on XPEV. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of XPeng from $71.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Macquarie began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.60 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, CLSA began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPeng currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.35.
Shares of XPEV stock opened at $27.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.69 and a beta of 6.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.33 and its 200 day moving average is $40.38. XPeng has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $56.45.
About XPeng (Get Rating)
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.
