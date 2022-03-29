XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at Barclays

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 43.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on XPEV. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of XPeng from $71.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Macquarie began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.60 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, CLSA began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPeng currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.35.

Shares of XPEV stock opened at $27.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.69 and a beta of 6.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.33 and its 200 day moving average is $40.38. XPeng has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $56.45.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at $241,853,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in XPeng by 22.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,300,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,154 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in XPeng by 14.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,021,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584,129 shares in the last quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at $84,549,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in XPeng by 1,270.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,504 shares in the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

