XXL Energy (CVE:XL) Shares Down 1.4%

XXL Energy Corp. (CVE:XL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. 2,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 2,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.27. The firm has a market cap of C$2.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22.
About XXL Energy (CVE:XL)
Recommended Stories
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for XXL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XXL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.