Yamana Gold Inc. (LON:AUY) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Yamana Gold Inc. (LON:AUY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON AUY opened at GBX 415.75 ($5.45) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of GBX 280 ($3.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 430 ($5.63). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 356.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 321.73. The company has a market cap of £3.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.34) target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

