Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 551,373 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 21,981,780 shares.The stock last traded at $5.37 and had previously closed at $5.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AUY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. CSFB set a $5.25 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.37.

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $503.80 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 7.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

