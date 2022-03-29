Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,200 shares, a growth of 65.1% from the February 28th total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of YGRAF stock opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.45. Yangarra Resources has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $2.23.

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Yangarra Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

