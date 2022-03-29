Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.87

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.87 and last traded at C$2.85, with a volume of 419469 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.69.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cormark upped their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.91. The company has a market cap of C$245.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

