Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) to Announce -$0.17 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.16). Allena Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Allena Pharmaceuticals.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, B. Riley cut Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ ALNA traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.23. 22,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,684,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.02. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,961,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 809,035 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 29,323 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,045,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 407,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

