Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $247.63 Million

Analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) to report sales of $247.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $257.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $233.30 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $177.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.62 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a negative net margin of 101.01%. The business’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.09) EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on ALNY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Eversept Partners LP boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 59,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after acquiring an additional 8,097 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 311,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,720,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALNY traded up $5.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $166.74. 698,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.91. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $212.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.08.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

